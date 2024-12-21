MartyG Reports
Did Congress Sabotage the Epstein Files Release To Protect the Guilty?
It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like a Christmas "News Dump."
11 hrs ago
•
Martin 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺𝘎 Gottesfeld
4
3
August 2025
Why Wasn't Epstein A "Lieutenant Hold" Like El Chapo?
Were the Wrong Persons Fired?
Aug 11
•
Martin 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺𝘎 Gottesfeld
6
4
3
Who Is This "Unidentified Individual" in the Epstein Jail Video?
And "Do As We Say Not As We Do" Inside the U.S. Bureau of Prisons
Aug 7
•
Martin 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺𝘎 Gottesfeld
8
3
Is Jeffrey Epstein Alive in the Witness Protection Program?
The "Orange Shape" and Other Things Epstein That Refuse to Die
Aug 6
•
Martin 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺𝘎 Gottesfeld
18
5
6
July 2025
The DOJ Inspector General Falsified the Epstein Report and CBS Doesn't Know the Half of It
The Justice Department Has a Huge Problem.
Jul 31
14
9
4
My Take, Having Been Where Epstein Was Held
And The Details Most Do Not Know Or Notice
Jul 23
•
Martin 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺𝘎 Gottesfeld
11
7
5
May 2025
Why Harvard v. Trump Is a Losing Fight for Harvard
The Executive Branch Has Eight Ways To Sunday To Pursue Its Objectives.
May 5
•
Martin 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺𝘎 Gottesfeld
3
3
1
December 2024
This Week: Can You Count How Many Governments Are Spying On You?
Feds Scurry As China, Russia, Iran, Israel & Others Pwn America's Phone Network.
Dec 21, 2024
•
Martin 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺𝘎 Gottesfeld
4
1
Pro Soccer Team Denies Utah Prep Academy's Origin Story
"Any claimed connections are false," says Real Salt Lake.
Dec 16, 2024
•
Martin 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺𝘎 Gottesfeld
4
8
3
November 2024
Will F.B.I. Director Wray's Prosecutorial (Mis)conduct Finally Catch Up To Him?
Would a Perjury Coverup Disqualify an F.B.I. Director from Public Service?
Nov 18, 2024
•
Martin 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺𝘎 Gottesfeld
6
5
4
June 2024
FULL DOCUMENTS—Clark Harman's Death At Trails Carolina Ruled a Homicide
"The cause of death is asphyxia due to smothering," writes medical examiner.
Jun 24, 2024
•
Martin 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺𝘎 Gottesfeld
8
1
5
May 2024
"Encryption" Misunderstanding May Prove Fatal.
And Not Just In Gaza.
May 24, 2024
•
Martin 𝘔𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺𝘎 Gottesfeld
2
1
