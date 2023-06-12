MartyG Reports

MartyG Reports is…

We are a reporting team like no other, covering politics, Justice Department misconduct, human rights, technology and cybersecurity. We exposed the New York Metropolitan Correctional Center before Epstein died there. We put the communications management units (CMUs) on the national radar. Our coverage transcends right and left, national borders and geopolitics.

We are responsible, accurate, relentless and independent.

