Legacy newsrooms seem ready to give the Epstein files the same kind of special attention the federal Bureau of Prisons gave Epstein (Martin Gottesfeld, Grok, 2025).

Surprise, surprise, Congress timed the release of the Epstein files for the Friday before Christmas, quite possibly the unlikeliest day all year for serious news to grow “legs” and go viral.

For those unfamiliar with Friday “news dumps,” Political Dictionary partially summarizes the practice:

Releasing bad news or documents on a Friday afternoon in an attempt to avoid media scrutiny is often called a “Friday news dump” by members of the media. This timing is often chosen strategically, aiming to minimize media coverage, public attention[] and potential scrutiny that may arise from the news being released. The concept of the Friday news dump is rooted in the understanding that news cycles tend to be slower over the weekends, with fewer journalists and news outlets actively covering breaking stories. By releasing significant information on a Friday, individuals or organizations hope that the news will receive limited media coverage and public attention, allowing controversial or unfavorable news to go relatively unnoticed or fade quickly.

The Friday before Christmas sees even fewer reporters on the beat and even smaller audiences. It is an especially useful Friday for a “news dump.” Even if something does gain traction, it would have to be sustained for two full weeks until the news cycle normalizes after New Years.

With fewer reporters and smaller audiences paying attention until then, the Justice Department and others may drop big, seemingly unrelated announcements this Friday and the following Monday.

Such announcements often play into the “Friday news dump” strategy.

Publicists tend to plant favorable stories on Mondays. One example is “Merger Monday.” C.N.B.C. describes “Merger Monday” as the “tradition of Wall Streeters holding their [mergers and acquisitions] announcements for Monday morning, hoping for a full week of positive press.” That is, before folks largely disconnect for the weekend.

Thus, those who drop bad news on a Friday are usually relieved to see it lose steam to fresh stories on Monday, largely limiting the negative exposure to a single weekend when fewer were paying attention.

On the Monday before Christmas, however, those with good news are more likely to hold their “powder” until the new year, when they can get more oomph.

So, absent organic competing narratives, those aiming to minimize the Epstein files may take direct action, confident that 1) the legacy media will not explain Friday “news dumps” to the public and 2) that, on their own, most will not connect the dots.

This is not to say that Congress corruptly intended to cover for anyone. The December 19 timing—which Congress completely controls—is, of course, no more suspicious than Epstein’s apparent suicide.

Surely the Friday deadline had nothing to do with the fact that the files implicate current and former politicians, royals, media moguls and journalists and former cabinet heads and university presidents, to say nothing of powerful intelligence agencies.

And surely the legacy media’s wholesale silence about Congress’s Friday-before-Christmas deadline in no way reeks of tacit intent to bury the lede. Legacy journalists probably just see no need to spend valuable time boring audiences by explaining common P.R. and journalistic practices.

After all, the Epstein scandal has proven harder to kill than a potential blockbuster witness under tight supervision inside “America’s Strongest” federal Special Housing Unit, aka a “prison within [a] prison.”

Whatever comes Friday will just get less attention than it would have on a normal news day.

It may also be incomplete. The Justice Department may not have finished redacting all the documents. And, at its own discretion, the department may also withhold information to protect active federal investigations.

That said, prolonging the release would further feed curiosity and contempt, and documents published after the holidays would likely spread further and faster.

So Friday’s files may be a live ball. Especially if the public opts to pay attention and remain engaged through January 2.