Fletcher Fox is a survivor in every important sense of the word.

He thrived despite an Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis. He made it through his parents’ messy divorce. He made it through two abusive “Troubled Teen Industry” programs where the Court sent him against his and his mother’s wills during that divorce: Logan River Academy in Utah and the Chamberlain International School in Massachusetts.

Numerous other Logan River Academy survivors told me that Fletcher spent long periods in solitary confinement, which Logan River euphemistically called “Devo” or “Development,” after he asked to call his mother.

In 2013, while Fletcher likely sat in solitary, the global hacktivist group Anonymous targeted the “U.S. troubled-teen industry” for “its billion-dollar enterprise of cruelty,” focusing specifically on child-abuse allegations at Logan River Academy.

At Chamberlain, Fletcher spoke out. His mother Renee, a relentless advocate, saw to it that Fletcher’s case helped spark a major human-rights investigation. Among other things, that investigation substantiated child neglect allegations.

Eventually Fletcher turned 18. The Court lost its jurisdiction over him. He could have tried to put it all behind him.

But Fletcher kept fighting for others. Despite the lackluster educational opportunities the industry programs provided him for high school, he caught up and earned a B.A. in developmental psychology. He spoke at conferences about what he saw and survived.

Like many who experience the industry, Fletcher had never been a “troubled” kid. Finally free, he wanted to earn the credentials needed to maximize his impact against the industry and help shut it down.

Fletcher was attending graduate school when his next life-or-death battle began. He was diagnosed with stage-IV colon cancer.

Even now, however, Fletcher is unwavering in his resolve to protect others. He posted the video, below, publicly to Facebook to say that his “is not an isolated story.” It serves as an example of “how family courts fail children and their mothers.”

We see you, Survivor. You can follow Fletcher here.