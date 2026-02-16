MartyG Reports

Moorea Maguire
13h

Thank you for another well-written and well-researched piece, Marty. I really appreciate how you focus on quality, not quantity. Fletcher's diagnosis is a tragedy.

By Emmy C. Miller
7h

I too am a survivor of this “industry”…1998-2000 CEDU (the direct descendent of one of the most dangerous cults in the 60s/70s, Synanon. I was sent to their wilderness camp then to Rocky Mountain Academy. My mother used to send me to hospitals convincing doctors I was very sick. Two years and a doctor confronted her. Her vindicating response was to send me to northern Idaho, but now I wasn’t a “near-death medical mystery” - I was an alcoholic drug addict that she needed to save. Extreme measures had to be taken - a mother’s sacrifice. She flew me to Washington where two strangers were waiting for us. She walked with me to their van (we were just there to look at a summer camp then a weekend of Christmas shopping). I got in and she looked at me with a hatred that will never leave me - looking at me the entire time, she spoke to the strangers: she thinks it’s just a tour and slammed the door. Again, years later, I learned that right before she got on the very plane we had just arrived on she called two people: the doctor and my dad (she hated my father even more than me, with the same cryptic words: “She’s gone and you will never find her.”

Thank you for covering and exposing these issues that go hand in hand: the family courts and this unregulated destroyer of children’s rights. I never would have imagined that this industry would scale to the industrial level it has reached. The silence survivors of my earlier generation were trapped in was like a prison. No answers and conditioned to not speak. But the truth is God’s greatest strength, mercy, justice, and light. And evil never. Ever. Prevails

6 more comments...

