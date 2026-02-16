Family Court and Troubled Teen Industry Survivor's Message While Fighting Stage-IV Cancer
Fletcher Fox survived Court Placements to Logan River Academy and the Chamberlain International School.
Fletcher Fox is a survivor in every important sense of the word.
He thrived despite an Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis. He made it through his parents’ messy divorce. He made it through two abusive “Troubled Teen Industry” programs where the Court sent him against his and his mother’s wills during that divorce: Logan River Academy in Utah and the Chamberlain International School in Massachusetts.
Numerous other Logan River Academy survivors told me that Fletcher spent long periods in solitary confinement, which Logan River euphemistically called “Devo” or “Development,” after he asked to call his mother.
In 2013, while Fletcher likely sat in solitary, the global hacktivist group Anonymous targeted the “U.S. troubled-teen industry” for “its billion-dollar enterprise of cruelty,” focusing specifically on child-abuse allegations at Logan River Academy.
At Chamberlain, Fletcher spoke out. His mother Renee, a relentless advocate, saw to it that Fletcher’s case helped spark a major human-rights investigation. Among other things, that investigation substantiated child neglect allegations.
Eventually Fletcher turned 18. The Court lost its jurisdiction over him. He could have tried to put it all behind him.
But Fletcher kept fighting for others. Despite the lackluster educational opportunities the industry programs provided him for high school, he caught up and earned a B.A. in developmental psychology. He spoke at conferences about what he saw and survived.
Like many who experience the industry, Fletcher had never been a “troubled” kid. Finally free, he wanted to earn the credentials needed to maximize his impact against the industry and help shut it down.
Fletcher was attending graduate school when his next life-or-death battle began. He was diagnosed with stage-IV colon cancer.
Even now, however, Fletcher is unwavering in his resolve to protect others. He posted the video, below, publicly to Facebook to say that his “is not an isolated story.” It serves as an example of “how family courts fail children and their mothers.”
We see you, Survivor. You can follow Fletcher here.
Thank you for another well-written and well-researched piece, Marty. I really appreciate how you focus on quality, not quantity. Fletcher's diagnosis is a tragedy.
I too am a survivor of this “industry”…1998-2000 CEDU (the direct descendent of one of the most dangerous cults in the 60s/70s, Synanon. I was sent to their wilderness camp then to Rocky Mountain Academy. My mother used to send me to hospitals convincing doctors I was very sick. Two years and a doctor confronted her. Her vindicating response was to send me to northern Idaho, but now I wasn’t a “near-death medical mystery” - I was an alcoholic drug addict that she needed to save. Extreme measures had to be taken - a mother’s sacrifice. She flew me to Washington where two strangers were waiting for us. She walked with me to their van (we were just there to look at a summer camp then a weekend of Christmas shopping). I got in and she looked at me with a hatred that will never leave me - looking at me the entire time, she spoke to the strangers: she thinks it’s just a tour and slammed the door. Again, years later, I learned that right before she got on the very plane we had just arrived on she called two people: the doctor and my dad (she hated my father even more than me, with the same cryptic words: “She’s gone and you will never find her.”
Thank you for covering and exposing these issues that go hand in hand: the family courts and this unregulated destroyer of children’s rights. I never would have imagined that this industry would scale to the industrial level it has reached. The silence survivors of my earlier generation were trapped in was like a prison. No answers and conditioned to not speak. But the truth is God’s greatest strength, mercy, justice, and light. And evil never. Ever. Prevails