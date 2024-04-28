MartyG Reports

MartyG Reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Apr 28, 2024

Totally agree about proper capitalization. Thanks for the laugh. Similarly, I can't stand it when people capitalize words that shouldn't be.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
opliberation1's avatar
opliberation1
Apr 28, 2024

... okay

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Martin MartyG Gottesfeld · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture