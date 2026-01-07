Soviet double agent Aldrich Ames passed away yesterday at 84 while serving a life sentence for espionage (government photo).

Prison is a strange place. The communications-management unit (C.M.U.) where I spent years alongside Aldrich Ames doubly so.

Ames was the notorious C.I.A. agent who sold out to the Soviets near the end of the Cold War.

He died yesterday, serving a life sentence for espionage.

I had never heard of him when I first arrived at the C.M.U. in Terre Haute, Indiana on April Fools Day 2019. Soon a new friend told me who he was and that, “Ames put a lot of those stars on the wall at Langley.”

Intelligence officials took years to attribute “the losses” (denoted by some of the stars on the C.I.A.’s famous wall at Langley) to Soviet double agent Aldrich Ames (government photo).

To be clear, one does not ask unnecessary questions about others’ cases in prison. I never discussed Ames’s case with the man himself. All the while, Ames’s name kept popping up in crossword puzzles and Jeopardy! clues. One thing was clear from the conversations we did have: Ames was a towering intellect with deep understandings of history, art and geopolitics.

Media, RT in particular, repeatedly tried to get into the C.M.U. to interview him. The federal U.S. Bureau of Prisons (B.O.P.) never let them.

Ames, who went by Rick, was under SAMs. Spelled out, Special Administrative Measures are the nearly airtight communications-suppression regime supposedly reserved for national-security defendants. Washington was poised to use SAMs on Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange had it succeeded in extraditing him.

Ames was, in many ways, a poster child for SAMs and the CMUs. His case provided both programs a patina of legitimacy. Meanwhile, in my experience, Washington more often than not uses these programs to silence whistleblowers like Daniel Hale and innocent men whose cases could embarrass or incriminate government officials like Donny Reynolds Jr.

This mismatch between stated purpose and actual use fit in many ways with Ames and his prison life. But somehow neither he nor the system showed signs of cognitive dissidence no matter how “Backwards on Purpose” the situation contorted itself to be.

Ames continued to esteem various U.S. officials and agencies. Even after he had betrayed them and they had locked up him and his wife, Ames passionately defended them as competent and well meaning. He did this as an old timer facing young men with histories of violence who felt passionately, and not without reason, that particular officials and agencies were irredeemably inept and corrupt.

I had seen prison fights erupt over far less. More specifically, I arrived at the C.M.U. fewer than six months after ideological differences there led a young man to brutally kill an older white-collar offender. Ames had lived through that but still did not back down.

At the same time, Ames preached socialism over capitalism. I have no doubt he believed in the Soviet ideal. An ardent Democrat when it came to domestic politics, he likely reveled in Mamdani’s win in November, and then cringed when the mayor-elect hugged it out with Trump at the White House.

On a personal level, Ames and I were never meant to see eye to eye.

I can only speak for myself, but I think each of us found the other a bit pompous. It was a big claim when I arrived in the C.M.U. and told everyone that I am a journalist.

In prison, anyone can claim anything. In a C.M.U. it is especially hard to confirm or refute such claims. Ames likely doubted that the B.O.P. would really send an Intercept reporter to its “Communications Management” units.

But I needed Ames for one thing. Not to tell his story. I did not want to touch that with a 10-foot pole.

He was the C.M.U.’s only photographer. Ames took several shots of me and other C.M.U. prisoners.

Aldrich Ames took all of the photographs prisoners could mail home from the federal government’s communications-management unit (C.M.U.) in Terre Haute, Indiana, including this one of Donny Reynolds Jr. (left), myself (center) and Francis Schaeffer Cox (right) (Aldrich Ames, 2019, Public Domain).

And I did clear these photos with him at the time for publication. As far as he was concerned, they are all public domain.

I think that Ames was also used to near monopolies on certain other things and areas of respect. He was the C.M.U.’s educated man, the one with the multivolume version of the Oxford English Dictionary who passed around his copies of the New York Times.

Then came this upstart Intercept reporter, nowhere near as famous, brash, who had attended Exeter and passed around a sign-up sheet to disseminate The Wall Street Journal.

But if I ever bruised Ames’s ego, he never showed it. (Ames eventually worked out a deal downstream where he got the Journal without ever having to ask me. I smiled, seeing it go down from afar.)

Yesterday’s stories completely failed to capture the human side of Ames’s story. How could they have?

But I saw a 78-year-old man turn into a kid on Christmas when his family came to visit him in 2019. (This is not to say Ames, an atheist, would appreciate the Christmas reference.)

Peering out the law-library window anticipating their arrival that day, he had no patience for anything else. Someone came in and unknowingly asked Ames a historical or geopolitical question, the kind he usually fielded happily, only to be unceremoniously dismissed.

Back then Ames looked healthy, even vigorous for his age. By the end of 2022, however, he looked noticeably worse. Father time was clearly catching up to him. When I left the CMUs in June 2023, I did not know how long he had left.

But Ames may still have the last laugh.

At the same time the B.O.P. would not let Ames so much as mail home a book during his life sentence, for fear he would use invisible ink or some other C.I.A. trick to spirit away classified information, the agency gave Ames access to hundreds of C.M.U. prisoners with release dates, many of whom were then deported far away from Uncle Sam’s sphere of influence.

Backwards on purpose? Indeed.