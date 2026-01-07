MartyG Reports

Moorea Maguire
Jan 8

Great piece, Marty.

It sent me off on a tangent: what's better, communism or the free market?

The answer's irrelevant because neither -- nor any mix of the two -- is possible in the near future. The economy's rigged by an oligarchy that doesn't want to play fair.

Problem not solved. You're welcome. 😆

Richard Luthmann
Jan 7

The Bureau of Prisons will never reform itself. There is no internal conscience and no external political will. We used to talk about this inside—what it would actually take to force change. Lawsuits don’t work. Inspectors General don’t matter. Congress doesn’t care. The only scenario that made anyone pause was catastrophic exposure. The BOP’s computer systems are laughably insecure. If Russia or China ever decided to crack them, extract personnel files, psychological profiles, and disciplinary histories, and dump that data into criminal markets, the spell would break overnight. Sadistic staff survive because they’re anonymous. Sunlight won’t come from Washington. It will come from chaos.

